Crash claims life of Harper County man

A Harper man was pronounced dead early Sunday following a one-vehicle crash in northern Harper County, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.
Sgt. Kenny Hodson said that Jeremy Green, 44, was traveling westbound in the 300 block of Northwest 90 Road at around midnight Sunday morning when the truck he was operating went into the ditch before striking a bridge rail.
The 1998 Chevrolet pickup then rolled over and Green was pronounced dead at the scene, Hodson said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred about 3 miles west of Harper.
Hodson said Sunday morning that the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
