Scott City man killed in accident

A 29-year-old Scott City man was killed Monday morning when the SUV he was driving crossed the center line and crashed into a semitrailer truck.
Nicholas Kough was ejected from his 2004 GMS Yukon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident was reported at 7:11 a.m. on U.S. 83 in Scott County. Kough was traveling south. Both vehicles went off the roadway.
The driver of the 2011 Peterbuilt semi, Lonnie R. Lucero of Garden City, was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital for a possible injury.
