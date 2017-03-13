Wichita man dies in Chase County crash

A Wichita man was pronounced dead after a crash Sunday in Chase County, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Bernardo Campos, 35, died after the 2006 Suzuki Forenza he was driving veered left of the center line while traveling westbound on U.S. 50 near Clements, the Highway Patrols said, and struck a semi. The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Campos was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old Eureka woman who was a passenger in the Suzuki sedan was hospitalized after the crash.
The driver of the semi and a passenger who was in a sleeping cabin, both of Riverside, Calif., were uninjured, according to the report.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported on Monday that the crash occurred during a police chase. The highway patrol’s crash report did not mention a police chase.
Bryan Horwath
