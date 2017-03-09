It takes a crew of six an hour to replace a single electrical pole and they have to replace hundreds across sometimes uneven terrain in order to get the power grid in southwestern Kansas working again. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 8, 2017)
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety. (Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol/Facebook/March 7, 2017)
Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson gives an update Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017, on the fire that has burned more than 6,000 acres in Reno and Rice counties. (Video by Bryan Horwath / The Wichita Eagle)
Fire pushed by 30 mph winds jumped a road just south of the Kiowa/Commanche county line Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. Firefighters tried to keep up with the speed of the fire as it burned out of control. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)