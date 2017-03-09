For Kansas firefighter, sack lunch means everything

Ashland volunteer firefighter Bill Neir talks about the sack lunch he received from the kids at Fowler Grade School. (Video by Mike Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)
brader@wichitaeagle.com

Weather

Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety. (Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol/Facebook/March 7, 2017)

Weather

Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

Fire pushed by 30 mph winds jumped a road just south of the Kiowa/Commanche county line Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. Firefighters tried to keep up with the speed of the fire as it burned out of control. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos