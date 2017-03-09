Truck hauling cattle overturns near McPherson

A semi hauling cattle overturned in McPherson County early Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The driver of the truck was not injured, though Trooper Ben Gardner said on Twitter that it appeared that some cows had died, though the cattle were contained.
The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. just south of McPherson near the I-135 interchange with K-61. Traffic along I-135 was not affected, Gardner said.
CAUTION— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 9, 2017
Troopers responding to I-135 / K-61 junction in Mcpherson County for a rollover semi hauling cattle.
Cattle are still contained.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments