State

March 9, 2017 7:33 AM

Truck hauling cattle overturns near McPherson

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A semi hauling cattle overturned in McPherson County early Thursday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck was not injured, though Trooper Ben Gardner said on Twitter that it appeared that some cows had died, though the cattle were contained.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. just south of McPherson near the I-135 interchange with K-61. Traffic along I-135 was not affected, Gardner said.

Cattle on the loose on K-10

Numerous cows are running loose after a cattle truck was involved in a traffic crash near Kansas 10 and Interstate 435 in Johnson County.

@marcusaturner on Twitter
 

Cattle on the loose following K-10/I-435 crash

Crews rounded up dozens of escaped cattle on Friday following a cattle truck overturning on the ramp from westbound Interstate 435 to Kansas 10. The wandering cattle forced several lanes of the two highways to shut down for several hours Friday afternoon.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star
 

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The tiniest Kansas town that burned the most

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos