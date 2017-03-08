Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle, including this young calf.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
The scorched banks of the Cimarron River, in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
A lone cow wanders charred prairie in Clark County. The animal probably wandered in from somewhere else. All of the cattle in that pasture had died from the fire.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Greg Gardiner's family has been ranching in Clark County for five generations, having homesteaded in 1885. This week's fires are their ranch's worst natural disaster, killing about 500 cattle.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
A rarity, live cattle on the area of the Gardiner Ranch that burned in Monday's wildfires in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Phil Messer checks the burned carcass of a coyote that died in Monday's fires in Clark County. "If it was fast enough to kill coyotes, it could kill anything" said Messer.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle
Near where many cattle, coyotes and deer had died, a horned-lizard had somehow survived in a burned pasture in Clark County.
Michael Pearce
Wichita Eagle