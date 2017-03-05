State

March 5, 2017 4:18 PM

Small quake rattles parts of south-central Kansas

By Bryan Horwath

A small earthquake shook parts of south-central Kansas near the Oklahoma state line early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude-2.6 earthquake was recorded just after 6 a.m Sunday about 6 miles northwest of South Haven. As of Sunday afternoon, there was no damage reported from the quake.

