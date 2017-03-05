Small quake rattles parts of south-central Kansas

A small earthquake shook parts of south-central Kansas near the Oklahoma state line early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The magnitude-2.6 earthquake was recorded just after 6 a.m Sunday about 6 miles northwest of South Haven. As of Sunday afternoon, there was no damage reported from the quake.
Mag. 2.6 quake at 6:06 AM, Sun., Mar. 5, located 6 miles NW of South Haven, Kansas; details from @USGS: https://t.co/8kiLlgY2rx pic.twitter.com/hQ58WJr8u9— KS Geological Survey (@ksgeology) March 5, 2017
