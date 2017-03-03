Cows on the loose after Johnson County traffic crash

Traffic ramps near K-10 and I-435 are temporarily closed in Johnson County as emergency crews attempt to wrangle dozens of cows that escaped an overturned semi.
Kansas Department of Transportation officials said the westbound I-435 and westbound K-10 ramps are closed, as well as the eastbound K-10 ramp at Ridgeview Road.
Between 55 and 60 cows are running loose on the highway after a cattle truck was involved in a traffic crash. The truck carrying the cattle reportedly overturned just before noon Friday on the ramp from westbound I-35 to K-10.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are blocking traffic and attempting to round up the animals. One officer reported about 20 head of cattle in the area of 99th Street and Renner Road.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and closed ramps are not expected to open for several hours.
“Law enforcement crews herding up them thar pesky cows! Avoid the area!” KDOT posted on its social media pages.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
