Crews fighting fire in Aggieville district in Manhattan

MANHATTAN Crews are battling a fire in the Aggieville bar and shopping district near the Kansas State University campus.
The Manhattan Fire Department said in a post early Thursday on its Facebook page that the fire was in a used bookstore called the Dusty Bookshelf.
Photos on the department’s Facebook page shows flames shooting out of the business. Fire officials didn’t immediately return a phone message from the Associated Press.
Riley County police are urging people to avoid the popular area.
