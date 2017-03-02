State

March 2, 2017 7:20 AM

Crews fighting fire in Aggieville district in Manhattan

Associated Press

MANHATTAN Crews are battling a fire in the Aggieville bar and shopping district near the Kansas State University campus.

The Manhattan Fire Department said in a post early Thursday on its Facebook page that the fire was in a used bookstore called the Dusty Bookshelf.

Photos on the department’s Facebook page shows flames shooting out of the business. Fire officials didn’t immediately return a phone message from the Associated Press.

Riley County police are urging people to avoid the popular area.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos