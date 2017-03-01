Salina evacuation issued after chemcial leak

A voluntary evacuation for some Salina residents has been issued this morning following a chemical leak of anhydrous ammonia at the Schwans Global Supply plant.
Saline County officials said on its Facebook page that it was not mandatory and was for residents west of the facility.
This is a developing situation, and we will update this story with more details as they become available.
#AmmoniaLeak: The odor of ammonia can be smelled as you travel along I-135 towards south Salina. #CloseYourNose— Trooper Riedel (@KHPTraining) March 1, 2017
