A timing flap in Olney for annual pancake race

It may have been just another Oscar mistake, but something definitely happened on on the other shore of the Atlantic on Tuesday.
The trans-Atlantic pancake day race in Olney, England had a technological glitch, according to the Associated Press.
The Olney women ran the race all right but someone forgot to press the timer. No official time was recorded for winner Kaia Larkas and – there will be no showdown on Shrove Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, JoAnn Combs, a board member of the International Pancake Board of Directors said the Liberal race is still on for 11:55 a.m. today.
“It will still go on as planned,” Combs said. “Nothing has changed.”
Liberal was set to have 12 women run through the Liberal streets today but two have canceled because of the flu, Combs said.
The quirky race – the only one of its kind in the world – marks its 68th year Tuesday between Olney and Liberal.
The race is always run in both towns at 11:55 a.m. on Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday. England’s race was six hours earlier than Liberal’s due to the time difference.
According to legend, the Olney Pancake Race began on Shrove Tuesday in 1445, when a housewife was using the last of her family's cooking fat before Lent, when it is forbidden. She heard the church bells ring for services and ran to the church still wearing her apron, with skillet and pancake in hand.
When Time magazine did a feature on the race in 1950, Liberal challenged Olney to a friendly trans-Atlantic competition. It has been a rivalry since, and the event has turned into a four-day celebration in Liberal.
Racers must wear a head scarf and apron and the runner must carry a skillet and flip a pancake at the starting signal and again after crossing the finish line.
This isn’t the first time the race has had a glitch. No winner was declared in 1980, when a BBC television van blocked the course in England.
The score now stands with Liberal winning 37 times, Olney 29.
Liberal, a four-hour drive west of Wichita, is the home of Dorothy’s House, named for the character in L. Frank Baum's “Wizard of Oz.”
The town also is known for oil, beef packing and, of course, Pancake Day.
Olney is best known for its Parish Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, which has a spire nearly 200 feet tall. There, ex-slave trader John Newton and William Cowper wrote the “Olney Hymns,” which includes the hymn most Americans know as “Amazing Grace.”
Shrove Tuesday, known in Britain as Pancake Day, was traditionally the last day for merrymaking before the start of Lent.
