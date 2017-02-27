Crash claims life of Fall River teen

A Fall River teen and a yet-to-be-identified female died early Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Greenwood County.
Tanner McMullen, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. along U.S. 400 near Severy, said Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels.
McMullen was traveling west along the highway in a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche at Mile Marker 343 when a 2008 Scion xB driven by the unidentified female crossed the center line and hit the Avalanche head-on, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.
The Avalanche caught fire, according to the report, and came to rest in the ditch to the west of the highway. McMullen attended Eureka High School, Samuels said.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, the name of the woman who died in the crash had not been released, Trooper Rick Wingate of the highway patrol said in an email.
Bryan Horwath
