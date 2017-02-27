At least 60 dogs rescued from Kansas home

Dozens of dogs rescued Sunday from a house in northwestern Kansas got a new home.
The Norton Police Department’s animal control, Kansas Department of Agriculture and National Mill Dog Rescue coordinated a rescue effort Sunday at a home where 51 adult dogs and 12 puppies were being kept, according to a post on the Norton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Complaints to Norton officials about the house, in the 500 block of West Washington, prompted the investigation that led to the dogs’ removal. Several were pregnant, Norton police said.
National Mill Dog Rescue took the canines to its Peyton, Colo., facility and plan to assess their health and temperament for adoption. The nonprofit group has helped rescue more than 11,500 dogs since 2007.
“They are now warm, safe, and have plenty of food and clean water ... and LOTS of love,” National Mill Dog Rescue said Sunday in a Facebook post.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
