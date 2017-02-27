Kansas city among top winners of tap water tasting contest

A Kansas city was one of the top winners at an international water tasting contest.
Emporia, Kansas, took second place for best municipal water on Saturday at the 27th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia. Montpelier, Ohio, won the top prize and Hamilton, Ohio, finished third.
The judges awarded co-champions for top bottled water to Zaros Natural Water from the Greek island of Crete and an AlphaPure Springs Water of Ocala, Florida.
Eleven judges chose from among dozens of waters from 19 states, five Canadian provinces and 12 foreign nations. Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste.
Comments