Powerball ticket sold in Kansas now worth $1 million

Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in northeast Kansas recently will be $1 million richer when they come forward.
According to the Powerball website, four lottery players matched five numbers correctly to win $1 million each in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets in Kansas, New York, Texas and Massachusetts.
Kansas Lottery spokeswoman Sally Lunsford said in an email that the winning ticket in Kansas was purchased in the northeast part of the state. It’s Kansas Lottery policy, Lunsford said, to not release the name of the store where a winning ticket was sold until the ticket is claimed.
A single ticket in Indiana matched all Powerball numbers correctly to win a jackpot of close to $435 million. According to news reports Thursday morning, the winning ticket was sold at a store in Lafayette, Ind.
A ticket now worth $2 million after Wednesday’s drawing was also sold in New Jersey, according to the Powerball site.
