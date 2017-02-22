Explosion takes out building at natural gas facility in Rice County

An explosion demolished a building at a natural gas plant in Rice County on Tuesday, according to a county official.
Greg Klein, director of emergency management for Rice County, said a call came in at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night for an explosion at the Oneok plant near Bushton, which is about 50 miles northwest of McPherson.
Klein called the blast a gas explosion and added that a brick building was demolished. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the explosion was not known as of Wednesday morning, Klein said, though he added that an accompanying fire was put out in about 30 minutes.
In an e-mail, Oneok spokesman Brad Borror said the facility is used for natural gas fractionation. Borror said the brick building was used for office space.
Borror said the company does not know the cause of the blast, but that operations at the plant were not affected.
