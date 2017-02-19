4 dead, including 3 children, following crash near Dodge City

Four people were reported killed following a crash east of Dodge City on Saturday, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County, about 10 miles east of Dodge City. A semi crashed head-on into a minivan while trying to pass another semi while traveling eastbound on the highway.
The driver of the 2002 Chrysler minivan, 29-year-old Anakary Romero was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City and later pronounced dead.
Three children who were passengers in the minivan – 12-year-old Edward Reynaga, 7-year-old Emily Reynaga and 1-year-old Edwin Reynaga – were also pronounced dead after being transported to Western Plains Regional, according to the crash log.
Evelyn Reynaga, 5, also a passenger in the minivan, was transported to a Via Christi hospital in Wichita, according to the log.
Gregory A. Botwinik, 41, of Osawatomie was listed as the driver of the semi that collided with the minivan. Botwinik was transported to Western Plains Regional for possible injuries, the log said.
Botwinik was attempting to pass the other semi when his semi crossed the highway’s center line and struck the minivan, according to the log. The driver of the other semi was not injured.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
