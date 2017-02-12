Gov. Brownback wants to build an airport in Johnson County

1:31 Libertarians pick candidate for special election Pause

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

0:54 Bill Self says Josh Jackson told him he wanted the last shot

2:07 No One Eats Alone

2:10 Democrats pick their candidate for special election

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:30 A bedside bluegrass jam for Jeff Pickering