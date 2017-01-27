If you’re half-convinced the world has been turned upside down, here’s further proof: Agencies in the homes of Kansas and Kansas State actually getting along well with each other.
The Lawrence Police Department and Riley County Police Department launched into a humorous thread on Twitter on Thursday about the new Tostitos bags that developers say can detect if someone may have had too much to drink.
@LawrenceKS_PD “I’m fine to drive, officer. The chip bag told me I was under the limit.”— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 26, 2017
“Sir, I’m going to need you to step out of the car"
@LawrenceKS_PD “As part of your punishment, I’m requiring you to install a tostitos bag in your car which you must blow in before driving"— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 26, 2017
@LawrenceKS_PD “But officer, I couldn’t keep my tostitos interlock bag in the car anymore. It expired last week."— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 26, 2017
@LawrenceKS_PD “Sir, leave the bag in the car. You can’t have anything in your mouth for 15 minutes. Oh, they’re cooler ranch? Go ahead."— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 26, 2017
Twitterdom gave approval in its unique way, with gifs and sharing.
@KW_Hog @CochraneCBC @RileyCountyPD @LawrenceKS_PD— TANK Winchester (@Froggemoeller) January 27, 2017
This whole thread =
@RileyCountyPD @LawrenceKS_PD this is golden— Emily Lane (@emilyyyy_luuu) January 26, 2017
@YUNGBOOTYGAWDD @RileyCountyPD @LawrenceKS_PD I can't breathe— kevin (@rageandrovers) January 27, 2017
If you’re looking for one of the bags, good luck: Frito-Lay manufactured only 1,000 of them.
