State

January 27, 2017 5:52 PM

‘I’m fine to drive, officer. The chip bag told me I was under the limit’

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

If you’re half-convinced the world has been turned upside down, here’s further proof: Agencies in the homes of Kansas and Kansas State actually getting along well with each other.

The Lawrence Police Department and Riley County Police Department launched into a humorous thread on Twitter on Thursday about the new Tostitos bags that developers say can detect if someone may have had too much to drink.

Twitterdom gave approval in its unique way, with gifs and sharing.

If you’re looking for one of the bags, good luck: Frito-Lay manufactured only 1,000 of them.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Car on interstate nearly hits Kansas firefighter

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos