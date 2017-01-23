In town for grandmother’s funeral, woman goes missing in Hays

A woman in Hays for a funeral disappeared early Saturday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the Hays Police Department.
In a Facebook post, the department said Mary Jenkins, 39, was last seen when she was taken to her hotel room in Hays at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Jenkins was in town for her grandmother’s funeral, according to the post.
A missing person poster describes Jenkins as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 104 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Hays Police Department at 785-625-1030.
