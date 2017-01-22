Implosion brings down CenturyLink office building in Overland Park

For the first time in Overland Park's history, explosives were used to implode an office building. At 5 a.m. Sunday, a series of detonations brought down the former CenturyLink building near Interstate 435 and Nall Avenue. The demolition clears the way for a new office development: Calle Overland One led by VanTrust Real Estate and designed by Burns & McDonnell. (Courtesy of Burns & McDonnell)