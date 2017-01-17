USDA program nets more than 7,000 acres of Kansas grasslands

More than 7,400 acres of land in Kansas has been included in a grasslands conservation program, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A total of over 300,000 acres in 43 states has been accepted into the voluntary Grasslands Conservation Reserve Program, the release said.
As part of the program, grasslands threatened by development or conversion to row crops are maintained as livestock grazing areas. Approximately 200,000 of the accepted acres were offered by what the department considers small-scale livestock operations.
Val Dolcini, the department’s Farm Service Agency administrator, said in the release that the acceptance of land into the program showed that U.S. family farmers and ranchers “can have a big impact on environmental conservation.”
As part of the program, small livestock operations with 100 or fewer head of cattle can submit applications to enroll up to 200 acres of grasslands per farm. Participants can receive annual payments of up to 75 percent of the grazing value of their land, the release said.
Since 2009 under the Obama administration, the department has invested more than $29 billion to “help producers make conservation improvements” to help address the “growing impacts of a changing climate,” according to the release.
For more information on the conservation efforts of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, visit fsa.usda.gov/conservation.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
