Mulvane water advisory to expire Tuesday

A boil water advisory issued for Mulvane residents is set to expire early Tuesday.
The advisory was put in place beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday following a water main break, according to a Saturday post on the city’s Facebook page.
Residents were asked to boil water “used for drinking and preparation of food” for the 48 hours following the repair of the main. A representative of the Mulvane Police Department said that the repair work was completed at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, meaning the advisory is scheduled to end at the same time on Tuesday.
In the Facebook post, the city said the advisory was issued “using an abundance of caution.” Those with questions about the advisory are asked to call 316-777-4262.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments