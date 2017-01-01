One dead after Harper County crash

One person is dead following a crash Sunday morning in south-central Kansas, according to a Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday along K-2 at mile marker 21 in Harper County, the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said. One person was pronounced dead following the two-vehicle crash, though no other information was available as of 2:30 p.m.
The crash happened about 20 miles west of Anthony in south-central Kansas. Anthony is about 60 miles southwest of Wichita.
