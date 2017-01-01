State

January 1, 2017 2:48 PM

One dead after Harper County crash

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

One person is dead following a crash Sunday morning in south-central Kansas, according to a Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday along K-2 at mile marker 21 in Harper County, the Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said. One person was pronounced dead following the two-vehicle crash, though no other information was available as of 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened about 20 miles west of Anthony in south-central Kansas. Anthony is about 60 miles southwest of Wichita.

Check back to Kansas.com for more on this developing story as it becomes available.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Riley honors past and present cavalry

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos