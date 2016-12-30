State

December 30, 2016 10:44 AM

Fort Riley Color Guard to march in presidential inaugural parade

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Fort Riley honors past and present cavalry

Crew members from the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, partnered with the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard this summer at a Fort Riley training range to produce a photograph honoring the past and present cavalry. Kiowa Warrior helicopters, the squadron's primary airframe, was set for inactivation as the Army transfers the Kiowa Warriors' mission to Apaches.

 

Kansas will be represented at the presidential inaugurational parade on Jan. 20.

The U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard based at Fort Riley will participate in the inaugurational parade after Donald Trump and Mike Pence are sworn in as president and vice president.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee released an initial list of groups that accepted an invitation to take part in the parade.

The list features 40 groups including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups, according to a news release.

“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said the committee’s CEO Sara Armstrong in a statement.

The color guard also participated in inaugural parades for George W. Bush and Barack Obama. They did a practice parade in Wichita, in Old Town, prior to Obama’s inaugural parade in 2009.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fort Riley honors past and present cavalry

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos