Fort Riley Color Guard to march in presidential inaugural parade

Kansas will be represented at the presidential inaugurational parade on Jan. 20.
The U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard based at Fort Riley will participate in the inaugurational parade after Donald Trump and Mike Pence are sworn in as president and vice president.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee released an initial list of groups that accepted an invitation to take part in the parade.
The list features 40 groups including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans groups, according to a news release.
“People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” said the committee’s CEO Sara Armstrong in a statement.
The color guard also participated in inaugural parades for George W. Bush and Barack Obama. They did a practice parade in Wichita, in Old Town, prior to Obama’s inaugural parade in 2009.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments