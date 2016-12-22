5 tips for drone operators from K-State Polytechnic

With drones being a popular gift item this holiday season, the unmanned aircraft systems program at Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus has five tips to help hobbyists fly safely.
Spencer Schrader, a student in the UAS program and a flight instructor, said in a news release that safe habits are necessary for amateurs and professionals alike.
“The world of unmanned aircraft is still relatively new and some standards in technology either haven’t been set yet or continue to mature,” Schrader said.
The Federal Aviation Administration estimates that the number of small unmanned aircraft purchased by hobbyists will reach 1.9 million in 2016.
Kansas State Polytechnic, in Salina, offers a bachelor’s degree with two focus areas – UAS flight and operations and UAS design and integration – along with a UAS minor.
Here are the school’s top tips for proper drone use:
▪ Remember that the FAA requires registration. All drones that weigh between .55 pounds to 55 pounds – even those purchased for recreational use only – must be catalogued on registermyuas.faa.gov. It costs $5 and takes only a few minutes, which could save hundreds in fines.
▪ Charge the aircraft’s batteries fully before flying. This will not only offer longer flights, it will also prevent the battery from dropping below 20 percent. Drones carry lithium polymer batteries, which are a hazardous material, and flying below 20 percent could be dangerous for the unit and anyone on the ground.
▪ Avoid an air-to-air collision. Pilots should never fly within 5 miles of an airport unless given prior authorization from both the control tower and the airport manager. Control towers can’t spot drones on their radar, so it’s important that they are notified of the time, location and altitude of the flight.
▪ Always maintain visual contact with the aircraft. The FAA requires hobby pilots to have their drone in their sights when flying it. An object or manned aircraft could be in the flight path, and if a pilot is flying beyond his or her line of sight, it could put others in harm’s way.
▪ Remove the propellers when powering the aircraft indoors. If the throttle is accidentally bumped, it could cause the propellers to begin spinning, putting the operator and any others in the building at risk of injury.
