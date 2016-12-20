Kansas trades places with Nevada in most recent U.S. Census data

It’s kind of hard to confuse Kansas with Nevada, unless you’re compiling population statistics.
Kansas, with 2,907,289 people, ranked as the 36th most populous state after adding 568 people this year, according to the U.S. Census.
Nevada, on the other hand, continues to boom as an entertainment capital, adding 56,300 people this year to jump ahead of Kansas into the 35th spot, with 2,940,058 people.
Kansas barely avoided the indignity of shrinking this year, but some other states didn’t: big Eastern or Midwestern states, such as New York, Connecticut, Illinois and Pennsylvania – as well as economic unfortunates such as Mississippi, Wyoming and West Virginia – all lost population. Illinois lost 37,500 people in one year, according to the Census.
Kansas has grown slowly for years, as has the rest of the Midwest, a region that depends heavily on agriculture and manufacturing. Those two sectors have seen little, if any, job growth in recent decades.
Since 2010, Kansas has gained 54,160 people, a cumulative growth rate of 1.9 percent over those six years, which is slightly faster than the Midwest average of 1.5 percent.
The nation as a whole grew 4.7 percent in that time. The South and the West continue to be the big winners in population growth, with most of the fastest growing states, with a few outliers such as the District of Columbia and North Dakota.
Dan Voorhis
