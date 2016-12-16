Mumps case reported in Johnson County

A case of mumps has been reported in Johnson County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
The case is associated with an ongoing outbreak of mumps at the University of Missouri in Columbia, officials said in a statement released Friday.
Mumps, which is contagious, is caused by a virus. From year to year, mumps cases can range from roughly a couple hundred to a couple thousand.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4,258 cases have been reported in the U.S. as of Dec. 3. Seven states have reported more than 100 cases each.
Mumps outbreaks are ongoing in the nearby states of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, officials said.
Mumps typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands.
Mumps can occasionally cause complications, including inflammation of the testicles or ovaries, meningitis or encephalitis. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments