Dodge City boy, 3, goes missing near park

A young Dodge City boy has gone missing, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding him.
Damien Larman, 3, was last seen early Tuesday evening in the area of Longbranch Park in south Dodge City, according to a post on the Dodge City Police Department’s Facebook page.
He is 3-foot-4 and weighs 34 pounds, police said. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a half-inch scar from stitches above his left eye.
He was wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt with a motorcycle design and blue cotton pants. It was not known whether he was wearing a jacket or shoes.
Anyone with information about Damien’s location should call 911 immediately.
