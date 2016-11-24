Grant County man dies in collision with semi carrying load of milk

A Ulysses man was killed Wednesday evening near Garden City after his car was struck by a semi carrying a load of milk.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kyle Pelton, 24, was westbound on Plymell Road in a 2008 Hyundai Tiburon when he failed to yield to a stop sign posted at Highway 83 and was struck by the semi at about 8:20 p.m. Pelton died from his injuries, according to a highway patrol crash report.
The semi was pulling a tanker of milk at the time of the crash. Its driver, a 46-year-old Mulvane man, was taken to Garden City hospital with possible injuries, according to the highway patrol report.
The crash site is about 12 miles south of Garden City, which is in Finney County.
