Ellis County deputy shoots, kills man after pursuit

An Ellis County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning following a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting occurred after a deputy’s pursuit of a vehicle along U.S. 183 in northern Ellis County near the Rooks County line, according to the release. The deputy joined a pursuit by Hays police. KBI was contacted about the incident at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The pursuit concluded, the release said, when the suspect lost control of his vehicle. An altercation then ensued after the occupant exited his vehicle. The deputy discharged a stun gun before firing his weapon, the release said. The Ellis County attorney said in a release that the suspect tried to take the deputy’s gun.
Though treated for minor injuries, the deputy was not seriously hurt, according to the release. The KBI is investigating the incident. Neither the deputy or suspect have been identified.
Contributing: Associated Press
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments