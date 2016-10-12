This is what happens when your car hits a state trooper’s

Maybe you think you’ve had a bad day.
But at least you didn’t hit a state trooper’s vehicle with your car.
State Trooper Ben Gardner – known as Trooper Ben on Twitter – covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas.
He was driving westbound on US 56 between Herington and Council Grove in Morris County on Wednesday. As he approached a construction zone with one lane of traffic and a stoplight, the car in front of him began backing up toward him – about seven car lengths ahead – and hit the front of his vehicle.
Luckily, there were no serious injuries. Airbags didn’t deploy, but Gardner got a little whiplash.
“It caused a good enough jolt that our camera in the patrol car started recording,” Gardner said.
The driver’s reaction?
“The guy, when he got out, was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ Then, ‘Oh, my goodness!’ when he realized I was a state trooper,” Gardner said.
Gardner tweeted after the incident:
“Backing your vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes is NOT a good idea. U might back into a Trooper #ThatJustHappened.”
I'm not injured and neither is the other driver..— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) October 12, 2016
So that's a good think.#Seatbelts ! https://t.co/z5dwDHcBz1
Gardner said the accident shows the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
Because it was a non-injury accident, they moved their vehicles out of the lane while they assessed the situation.
That’s Kansas law, Gardner said.
Gardner’s supervisor will decide if the driver is given a ticket.
“It’s typical, for a situation like this, that someone will get a ticket,” Gardner said.
Kelsey Ryan: 316-269-6752, @kelsey_ryan
