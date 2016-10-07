Colorful Kansas prairies a short drive from Wichita

New England has hillsides of brightly colored maples and oaks come autumn, but it has nothing on the Kansas prairie.
Colors are now appearing amid our natural grasslands. Sumac clusters are turning brake-light red, and creek-bottom cottonwoods vibrant yellows. At their peak the vines amid those trees, both Virginia creeper and poison ivy, carry reds and yellows that would make a maple blush.
Native prairie grasses are taking on hues of gold and dark purple. A few Maximilian sunflowers hold stalks covered with lemony flowers the size of half-dollars. Lower to the ground, little asters hold flowers that look like dime-sized lavender daisies.
Thanks to regular rains, even the eldest of old-timers can’t remember many years when prairies were as tall and lush from border to border with the feathery heads of Indian grass and three-leafed tips of big bluestem reaching 8 feet into the air. They bow and roll, like waves on a sea of grass, when breezes blow.
Biologists and botanists say the show is just beginning. Here are three easy drives to see Kansas’ prairies when they’re most colorful.
Konza Prairie
Distance from Wichita - 130 miles
The route: Take the Kansas Turnpike northward, get off at the Cassoday exit and head north on Highway 177. It was named the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway for good reason, and it passes over wide expanses of tallgrass prairie and through lush river valleys. At the southern edge of Manhattan, you’ll turn west on McDowell Creek Road.
The Konza Prairie’s 8,600 acres is owed by the Nature Conservancy. The land is managed by Kansas State University and is one of the top prairie research areas in the world. Because of that, most of the area is off-limits to the public.
But the Konza Prairie Nature Trail allows visitors to hike through the area. The trail is in three loops, from 1 1/2 to 6 miles in length. Those who take the literal high road will climb to a crest about a mile from the trailhead. There the horizon to the north will include the Kansas River Valley. To the south will be many thousands of acres of tallgrass prairie. About 360 buffalo now live on the Konza. Spotting them from the trails is a low-odds treat.
There is also a scenic viewing area, overlooking much of the Konza Prairie, on the west side of Highway 177.
Things to know
▪ Home Kansas State football games on Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and Nov. 26 could choke the area’s roads with traffic.
▪ The Flint Hills Discovery Center, near where Highway 177 enters Manhattan from the south, provides an excellent opportunity for a scientific look at the tallgrass prairie. The facility is family-friendly. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for youth ages 2-17.
▪ Southeast of Manhattan is the Pillsbury Crossing Wildlife Area, which gives the public a chance to see one of Kansas’ best natural waterfalls. Look for Deep Creek Road off of Highway 177. It’s about 2 miles south of Manhattan. Turn east on Deep Creek Road and drive to Pillsbury Crossing Road. The area is owned by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
▪ Highway 177 passes through historic Council Grove, about 38 miles south of Manhattan. The town’s best-known business is the Hays House Restaurant, a famed eating place that’s been open since 1857.
Red/Gypsum Hills
Distance from Wichita - 86 miles
The route: Take whatever route you like to Medicine Lodge; the real scenery doesn’t start until the far edge of town. The prairies to the west are especially scenic this year after the Anderson Creek fire torched about 390,000 acres in March. Spring and summer moisture has brought phenomenal healing to the region. Many locals say the prairies look better than they have in decades. Clear streams are flowing through most canyons. The black skeletons of burned cedar trees stand as a reminder of the fire.
From town you have two main options. About 2 miles west of Medicine Lodge, on Highway 160, you can turn south on Gypsum Hills Road to start the Gypsum Hills Scenic Drive. Signs should show you where to turn west on Scenic Drive, which will take you to Lake City Road, then north to Highway 160 again. The drive of about 22 miles winds through lush prairie and wildflowers, and past the tall and jagged hills of brick-colored rock and soil that have brought fame to the region.
Pavement ends when you turn onto Scenic Drive, which can be impassable to some cars if it has rained. Much of the drive is open range, meaning there are no fences and cattle have the right-of-way. Most days, there’s no traffic.
The other option is the 40-mile stretch of Highway 160, from Medicine Lodge to Coldwater, that has been named the Gypsum Hills Scenic Byway. It’s one of the prettiest highway drives in the state, and it passes through landscapes similar to what you see on the shorter Scenic Drive. Unfortunately traffic usually forces sightseers to move along at a fast pace.
Things to know
▪ All of the property along the scenic drives is privately owned, and trespassing is forbidden.
▪ Be careful on unpaved roads. A good rain shower can make some impassible for a day or two.
▪ Most roads between Medicine Lodge and Coldwater can provide good scenery. Good drives are the Lake City Road north to Lake City from the highway. About 20 miles west of Medicine Lodge, the Sun City Road offers a good 10-mile drive north to Sun City.
Aetna Road, just east of Sun City Road, goes south about 20 miles to the Oklahoma border. Pronghorn antelope are sometimes seen during that drive. Toward the Oklahoma border, Ted Turner’s Z Bar Ranch has big herds of buffalo. The paved road from Sun City and Lake City east to Medicine Lodge is a nice drive through the Medicine River valley.
Medicine Lodge has several places to eat. Sun City is home to Buster’s Saloon, a popular bar and grill.
Coming or going on Highway 42, west from Wichita, takes you to Sawyer, home of the Sawyer Family Food Store, about 30 miles north of Medicine Lodge. It’s known for homemade cinnamon rolls, soups and sandwiches. Like Buster’s, it’s not open every day so check ahead if you’d like to stop.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
Distance from Wichita - 70 miles
The route: Head up the turnpike to the Cassoday exit, and then head north on Highway 177, the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway, for about 30 miles. Give yourself time to hike the 11,000-acre prairie preserve that’s owned by the Nature Conservancy. There are 40 miles of hiking trails, but you’re free to wander where you want, 24 hours a day.
Don’t overlook the hike along Fox Creek, across the road from preserve headquarters. Fox Creek is a classic Flint Hills stream that flows clear for several miles. You can follow deer trails in and out of the riparian area. The three-leafed clumps of poison ivy will probably be brilliant red, but it’s just as potent as when it was green.
There’s a 100-plus buffalo herd within the main part of the preserve, although you may not be able to see them. It’s amazing how a cumulative 100,000 pounds of shaggy brown animals can seemingly disappear amid what appear to be wide-open prairies.
Things to know
▪ If you’re not into hiking, drive the Scenic Byway another 20 miles north to Council Grove and spend some time. You’ll find Chase State Fishing Lake, one of the prettiest in Kansas, along a county road that heads west out of Cottonwood Falls, toward Elmdale. If the lake’s full, water may be running over a nice waterfall just below the far end of the dam. It’s reached only by hiking, and there’s no maintained trail.
A paved county road heading south of Matfield Green goes past a historic cemetery and off into the hills as it traces river and creek bottoms. The scenery gets best after the road turns to gravel. Drive slow, to better see the sights and so the sharp rocks don’t gnaw at your tires.
The preserve is within a few miles of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls. On weekends, the latter has some quaint shops selling antiques and art. While there’s not a true grocery store in either town, between them they hold three quality restaurants.
Strong City’s Ad Astra Food and Drink is one of the most trendy, and popular, restaurants in Kansas. In Cottonwood Falls, the Grand Central Hotel specializes in quality beef. Keller Feed and Wine bills itself as a dive, but it has a variety of reasonably priced but unreasonably delicious offerings. Hours vary from place to place. If you are looking for quality weekday breakfasts or Sunday evening dinners, try the restaurants in Council Grove.
