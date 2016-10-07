PHOTOS: Prairie Drives

The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
The Konza Prairie Preserve near Manhattan is a great place to visit in the fall.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
A cross stands atop a plateau looking out over the Red Hills. Wild fire swept through the area 6 months ago stripping the land of its vegetation. The prairie has seen a rebirth after summer rains(September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Hiway 160 runs street west from Medicine Lodge through the Red Hills. (October 7, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
The sun rises over the Red Hills west of Medicine Lodge Kansas. (October 7, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A cross stands atop a plateau looking out over the Red Hills. Wild fire swept through the area 6 months ago stripping the land of its vegetation. The prairie has seen a rebirth after summer rains(September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A cross stands atop a plateau looking out over the Red Hills. Wild fire swept through the area 6 months ago stripping the land of its vegetation. The prairie has seen a rebirth after summer rains(September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Grasses and flowers now define the hillsides of the Red Hills 6 months after the Anderson Creek fire. (September 30, 2016)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle