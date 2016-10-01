Parade takes on biblical proportions

3:49 Johnson County deputy was remembered with tears and laughter Pause

1:04 Flash flooding hits Westport Road

1:52 10-year-old boy, son of Kansas lawmaker, dies on Verrückt slide at Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City

1:26 30,000 glass plate negatives being restored

1:02 Funeral service for KCK police Capt. Robert Melton

1:08 Couple stays upbeat despite losing their home

1:15 "Our whole house is gone. Everything."

2:15 Turnpike tragedy sites undergoing flood prevention work

1:05 School funding protest in Topeka

1:43 Small garden has produced 40,000 pounds of food