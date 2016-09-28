Kansas marching band will perform at Fiesta Bowl

The Republic County High School marching band plans to travel from Belleville to Phoenix to perform at the Fiesta Bowl Parade in January.
Kalen Bebermeyer, Republic County High School marching band teacher, said in a news release that WorldStrides OnStage, a performing arts travel organization, invited Republic County to join marching bands from across the nation to perform in the halftime show finale.
Bebermeyer and 81 students will travel to the Fiesta Bowl to rehearse with the mass band led by nationally acclaimed adjudicators.
He said Republic County High School’s band represents 60 percent of the school’s student body.
Bebermeyer said in the news release that the Republic County High School Marching Buffs have previously performed at parades for the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cherry Blossom Festival, Indy 500 and the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago.
To donate money for the trip, e-mail Bebermeyer at kbebermeyer@usd109.org, or call him at 785-527-2281.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments