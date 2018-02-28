Book detailing BTK family horror — and daughter’s forgiveness — gets publication date

The daughter of BTK serial killer Dennis Rader is planning to release her memoir next year that details the trauma of finding out about his crimes — and her road to forgiveness.

Kerri Rawson, over the weekend on Twitter, announced a January 2019 publication date for the book. Its title has yet to be released.

“13 years ago today, I lost my dad in almost all the ways a girl can,” she wrote Sunday on Twitter. “In less than a year, I will finally be able to hand you all, that story, told for the first time in full, and decades of story around that one.”

Rawson’s agent, Doug Grad, confirmed the January 2019 date but said it was subject to change. The book will be published by Thomas Nelson publishers, which specializes in works for the Christian marketplace.

Dennis Rader is serving 10 life sentences for torturing and murdering 10 people in and around Wichita, starting with two children and their parents in 1974. Rader, who went by BTK for “bind, torture, kill,” evaded capture for 31 years.

Most of his murders took place before Rawson was born. But the detectives who captured Rader in 2005 said she and her family were victims of his crimes, too.

Rawson grew up in Park City with her brother and her parents but had no idea her father was a killer until his arrest.

“It’s going to be an emotional roller coaster to read what Kerri has gone through,” Grad said of the book, adding: “It’s going to benefit a lot of people who read it.”

It’s a story of faith, love, and forgiveness. About holding onto hope in the face of overwhelming odds. Never giving up. — Kerri Rawson (@KerriRawson) February 25, 2018

“Even though it’s been 13 years since he was arrested, grief still comes and goes in waves,” Rawson said Monday from her home in the Detroit area.

“Being the daughter of a serial killer is rare, but I know many who carry unhealed wounds, and struggle to protect themselves and their families from the crippling effects of violence, anger, and loss. I’m not alone in grappling with how to forgive the unforgivable, in attempting to rebuild life in the shadow of death. It is my hope that my story will bring others hope. That it will help them along their journeys of grief, loss, forgiveness, and recovery.”