FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race. McCann filed signatures Monday, June 25, 2018, to secure a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. McCann is running as part of the Conservative Party as a way to mount a far-right threat to the vulnerable incumbent governor.
FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race. McCann filed signatures Monday, June 25, 2018, to secure a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. McCann is running as part of the Conservative Party as a way to mount a far-right threat to the vulnerable incumbent governor. Sun Times via AP File Erin Brown
FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race. McCann filed signatures Monday, June 25, 2018, to secure a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. McCann is running as part of the Conservative Party as a way to mount a far-right threat to the vulnerable incumbent governor. Sun Times via AP File Erin Brown

National Politics

Sen. Sam McCann files independent bid for Illinois governor

The Associated Press

June 25, 2018 04:40 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

A state senator has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race.

Republican state Sen. Sam McCann says he filed more than 60,000 signatures Monday to secure a spot on the November ballot against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrat J.B. Pritzker. McCann needs 25,000 valid signatures to qualify, and a ballot challenge is expected.

McCann is running as a Conservative Party candidate to mount a far-right threat to Rauner, who narrowly defeated conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives to win the GOP nomination.

The Plainview lawmaker says Rauner has "abandoned" core GOP values. Rauner recently signed laws expanding public funding for abortions and limiting law enforcement interactions with immigrants.

Navy veteran Grayson "Kash" Jackson of Antioch also filed to run as the Libertarian Party candidate for governor.

  Comments  