Sen. Sam McCann files independent bid for Illinois governor

FILE - In this March 5, 2018 file photo, Republican Illinois State Sen. Sam McCann speaks during, a meeting of the House and Senate's Committees on Veterans Affairs in Chicago. McCann, has officially thrown his hat into Illinois' high-profile and expensive governor's race. McCann filed signatures Monday, June 25, 2018, to secure a spot on the November ballot against incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic hopeful J.B. Pritzker. McCann is running as part of the Conservative Party as a way to mount a far-right threat to the vulnerable incumbent governor. Sun Times via AP File Erin Brown