West Virginia gov OKs session to mull justice impeachment

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called the Legislature into special session to determine whether impeachment proceedings should be brought against any member of the state Supreme Court.
The special session will be held Tuesday in Charleston. The Legislature was already meeting in interim session.
The request had been made Monday by Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Pro Tempore John Overington. House Speaker Tim Armstead stepped aside from the process to avoid the appearance of conflict because he has indicated he is considering running for a Supreme Court seat in 2020.
While Monday's request did not mention specific court members, Justice Allen Loughry pleaded not guilty in federal court last week to a 22-count indictment. He had been suspended over allegations he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.
