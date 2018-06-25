Cooper lets 3 bills become law, citing consumer concerns

Three bills approved by North Carolina legislators have automatically become e law because Gov. Roy Cooper failed to act on them before a constitutionally-mandated deadline.
A 10-day window to sign or veto the measures closed Sunday night. The bills address when landlords can collect eviction-related fees from temporarily delinquent tenants, how government pension programs can recoup overpayments from their members and how to calculate base rates when public water utilities purchase other water of wastewater systems.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Monday the governor was concerned the bills "could take money out of the pockets of everyday consumers."
Forty-five bills remain on the governor's desk that he must act on by Monday night or they become law, too.
