3 of 4 Carlisle Indian school remains returned to families

Officials say three of the four remains of Native American children who died over 100 years ago at the government-run Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania have been turned over to their families.
PennLive.com reports that executive director Karen Durham-Aguilera of the Army National Military Cemeteries team says the remains were transferred in a private ceremony.
Officials say they are confident that the remains disinterred earlier this month at the Carlisle Barracks cemetery are those of Little Plume of the Northern Arapaho; George Ell of the Blackfeet; and Herbert J. Little Hawk of the Oglala Sioux.
In the early 1880s the children attended the school founded by an Army officer where students were forced to cut their braids, dress in uniforms, speak English and adopt European names.
