ICE officers will again arrest immigrants at appointments

Court files show that immigration officers in Massachusetts have been directed to arrest undocumented immigrants showing up for appointments in government offices.
MassLive.com reports the June 7 affidavit filed by Rebecca Adducci, the interim director the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Boston field office is a reversal of a February order.
The policy is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of undocumented families.
In January, at least seven people in Massachusetts and Rhode island were detained during or after check-ins with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The former director of Boston's ICE field office had ordered officers to stop arresting undocumented immigrants visiting federal offices seeking to secure legal status.
Adducci writes no classes of "removable aliens" are exempt from enforcement or detention.
