Mississippi auditor to resign, run state veterans agency

File - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Republican State Auditor Stacey Pickering addresses a Stennis Institute lunch in Jackson, Miss. Pickering is resigning his statewide elected post to become head of the state's Veterans Affairs Board. Pickering says he accepted the new post Monday, June 25, 2018, and will make the transition around July 15, he replaces former director Randy Reeves, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as undersecretary for memorial affairs in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo