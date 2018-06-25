Malloy's 7 vetoes remain in place, sparking criticism

Connecticut lawmakers have failed to override any of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's vetoes, including a proposal that revamped a contentious plan to pay off $550 million of Hartford's debt.
And while the House of Representatives voted Monday to override the Democrat's veto of legislation that prevents the governor from making mid-year cuts in state education aid, there wasn't enough support in the Senate.
Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano is accusing the Senate Democrats, who supported many of these bills during the regular session, of being "in lock-step with the most unpopular governor in the country." He says it's "pretty outstanding" they wouldn't vote to override two months after the supporting the legislation.
Malloy's spokesman is commending lawmakers "who took a thoughtful approach" in deciding whether to override his seven vetoes.
