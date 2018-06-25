Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Democrat Jason Kander speaks during an election watch party at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Mo. Kander a former Missouri state official and rising star in the Democratic Party has announced plans to run for mayor of Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reported that Jason Kander confirmed Sunday, June 24, 2018, his decision. The Afghanistan war veteran is planning a formal announcement of his candidacy Monday morning. Orlin Wagner File AP Photo