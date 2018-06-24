Man dead, police dog injured in 7-hour standoff

Honolulu police shot and killed a man after they say he began stabbing a police dog with an arrow near the end of a seven-hour standoff.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says the man was shot three times Saturday morning and died at a hospital.
Ballard says police first responded to an argument at the Oahu north shore residence around 6 p.m. Friday. He says police were able to calm the man down and leave the scene, only to return after responding to a second call involving the same man.
Ballard says the man repeatedly came to his door and was seen with multiple knives and a bow and arrow.
Ballard says police tried to talk to him for several hours and even used tear gas to try to drive him from his home.
Comments