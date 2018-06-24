Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Colorado police

A man is dead in Colorado after exchanging gunfire with police in residential neighborhood in a south Denver suburb.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Centennial. No officers were hurt.
It says officers were called by someone concerned about a friend's wellbeing.
The sheriff's office says when officers arrived they encountered a man leaving in a car who fired at the officers. The officers returned fire.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he died.
The incident is under investigation.
