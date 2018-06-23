Ducey allies end bid to knock primary challenger off ballot

A group of Gov. Doug Ducey supporters has ended a bid to knock a primary challenger off the ballot.
Former Secretary of State Ken Bennett is running against Ducey for the Republican nomination for governor. The primary election is Aug. 28.
Ducey's supporters had filed a lawsuit earlier this month challenging more than 1,300 of Bennett's signatures. They recently agreed to dismiss the lawsuit, but their attorneys wouldn't say why.
Bennett spokeswoman Christine Bauserman tells the Arizona Republic that Bennett had more than enough signatures to remain on the ballot. She says the lawsuit was meant to smear him.
Bennett submitted 7,833 signatures and needed at least 6,223 valid signatures.
The lawsuit had alleged some of the signatures didn't match voter records, or were signed by Democrats or unregistered voters.
Comments