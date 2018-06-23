Jackson agrees to raises, signing bonuses for police

The Jackson Town Council has agreed to several incentives in an effort to hire and retain more police officers.
Police Chief Todd Smith tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that over the past year, seven of the department's 23 officers have resigned, many due to low pay and high housing costs. He says others are considering leaving.
The town council voted this month to increase officer wages by 4 percent, beginning on July 1, and to reduce the rent of officers hired since January who are living in Town of Jackson housing. The town also set a $3,000 sign-on bonus, with $1,000 to be paid at the end of each year an officer remains on the force.
The police force competes for officers with Lincoln County, where deputies get annual raises, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol, which gives Jackson-area workers a $1,200 monthly housing allowance.
