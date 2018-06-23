GOP Sen. Heller's seat key at Nevada Democratic convention

The Nevada Democrat trying to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller kicked off her state party's convention in Reno with an attack on his wavering positions on immigration, health care and Planned Parenthood.
Rep. Jacky Rosen said Saturday Heller tells hard-working Nevadans one thing, then votes lock-step with President Donald Trump.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the keynote speaker at the convention in the high-stakes Western battleground state.
Heller is the only Senate Republican up for re-election in any state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.
Trump is headlining Nevada's Republican state convention in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon and appearing at a fundraiser on Heller's behalf.
The president helped persuade Danny Tarkanian, the son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, to drop his combative GOP primary challenge against Heller from the right three months ago.
Comments